Man charged with molesting horse, arrested with sex toy and taser

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man arrested in 2018 for allegedly molesting a horse was the subject of another disturbing arrest. The following is a press release from Mobile County Sheriff’s Office:

On Monday, February 4, 2019, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted burglary at 9062 Matlock Road. Home owners stated someone was attempting come in through the kitchen window. The home owner screamed and the unknown male disappeared.

Deputies canvased the area and found several other neighbors who stated the male either knocked on their door or was seen going down the street going in and out of several yards. Neighbors described the male as white, clean shaven, dark hair and wearing a black jacket. While searching the area, deputies spotted a white male riding a bicycle fitting the above description. The subject was identified as DANIEL JAMES BENNETT (DOB 7/24/99). The homeowners confirmed that BENNETT was the subject who attempted to break in their home earlier that evening.

While placing BENNETT under an arrest, Deputies removed a taser, a pair of hair styling scissors, a pack of razor blades and a large rubber sex toy with tube attached to it. BENNETT was charged with Attempted burglary 2nd.