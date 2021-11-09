Man Dead, Another Hospitalized in Killeen Confrontation

News
Posted: / Updated:

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Sladecek Drive, in reference to a stabbing victim. When officers arrived, they located one man suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene.

A second man, an 18-year-old, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to investigate this incident, and there is no other information at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected