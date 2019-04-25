Man dies in fatal vehicle accident

A Temple man is dead after his vehicle was struck by an oncoming train.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a vehicle crashed into a passenger train at the railroad crossing on Mills Road – west of SH-95 and north of Holland.

A 2007 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound. The vehicle went over the railroad tracks and into the path of an oncoming passenger train and was hit by the train.

The driver of the SUV has been identified as 36-year-old Jesse Uhrig, of Temple. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and next of kin have been notified.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety