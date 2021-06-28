Man held on charges of firing handgun toward a crowd in Waco Sunday night, fleeing deputies

One man is being held on multiple charges following a shots fired incident in the vicinity of a crowd of people in downtown Waco Sunday night.

Alton Trayvon Hawkins, Jr remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading arrest with a previous conviction and resisting arrest.

Bond was set at $28,000.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in the case, McLennan County deputies had been in the courthouse finishing some paperwork when they noticed a large crowd at 5th Street and Austin Avenue.

They were approached by a woman who said they should do something before someone got shot.

Just before 10:00 p.m. the deputies requested additional patrol units.

Moments later, the affidavit said they potted a man wearing a black shirt and red shorts discharge a firearm toward a large group of people.

The deputies reported to dispatch that shots had been fired and began to chase the man on foot.

He was seen getting into a gray Hyundai sedan driving toward the deputy, who drew his weapon and ordered him to stop the car.

The car went into the street, then back into the parking lot striking a parked car.

The driver then got out and began running with a silver handgun that deputies stated in the affidavit that he later either dropped or got rid of.

Two deputies deployed their Tasers and eventually were able to take him into custody after a lengthy foot chase.

There were no injuries.