Man hospitalized in early morning Waco shooting

WACO, Texas – A young man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Waco.

Waco Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Fadal Avenue just prior to 2:30 a.m. Friday on a report of Discharge of a Firearm.

When officers arrived, they found a car and house had been hit by gunfire. During the investigation, multiple shell casings and blood evidence were found at the scene.

About ten minutes after the initial call, it was reported a gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital by several individuals. Those parties dropped off the victim and then fled the scene.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Daquaylon Johnson, was shot once in the upper torso. He was last reported in critical, but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Due to the fact that multiple witnesses fled the scenes, Waco PD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department