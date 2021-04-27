Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities have arrested a man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list in Corpus Christi.

According to a release, a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Jaime Alanis, 37.

Alanis was affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang and was wanted for robbery and parole violation, said a release. His capture bulletin also lists homicide/manslaughter and assault to bodily injury.

To view Alanis’ captured bulletin, click here.

The 37-year-old was wanted for since July 2020, when he left his last known address in Houston.

The investigation was conducted by Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and the assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

To submit a tip to the DPS and qualify use one of the following methods, as stated in the release:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about,and then clicking on the link under their picture

by selecting the fugitive you have information about,and then clicking on the link under their picture Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

Authorities remind the public those wanted are considered armed and dangerous. The public should not attempt to capture those individuals.

To view the Texas 10 Most Wanted list, click here.