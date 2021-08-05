Man rams car, crashes into barricades after fleeing Beverly Hills officer

A man is now facing a long list of charges in the McLennan County Jail after trying to evade being stopped by a Beverly Hills police officer.

A statement released by Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin said shortly before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday an officer attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle whose registration had expired back in April.

The driver attempted to evade the officer and after a short pursuit the officer chose to terminated it.

The vehicle was spotted again at the intersection of New road and the I-35 service road sitting in traffic at a red light.

The statement said the officer conducted a felony stop, giving the driver commands, but the driver chose to ram a vehicle in front of him and push through the intersection.

Based on the reckless driving, damage and assault on the other vehicle, the officer continued the pursuit going north on I-35

At about 4th Street, the driver attempted an evasive maneuver and struck concrete barricades on both sides of the highway, leaving his vehicle inoperable.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Jose Luis Anzures, was taken into custody.

he was transported to the hospital to be checked out because of the crash, then was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Waco police assisted in contacting the victims of the ramming.

Anzures remained in the McLennan County Jail on a parole violation warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm warrant, felony evading arrest with prior conviction, reckless driving and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond had not been set by midday Thursday.