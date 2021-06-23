Man wounded in Waco North 24th Street drive-by shooting

Waco police report one man was wounded in an early Wednesday morning drive by shooting in north Waco.

Police say the 33-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

He was able to tell officers that the shots came from a blue car that passed him as he was walking in the 3300 block of North 24th Street.

He did not get a good view of the make and model of the car and police said they were somewhat hampered in their interview of him at the hospital because he had been sedated.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

