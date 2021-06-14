Manslaughter charge filed in shooting death of University High student

Waco police report a Waco man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the May 14 shooting death of University High School student Tydreun Felder.

Police say they have determined that the shooting was unintentional and occurred when a weapon discharged during the incident that occurred in a breezeway at the Trendwood complex on Dallas Circle

Police were originally dispatched on a shots fired call just before 9:00 p.m. May 14th but while on the way were told a person had been shot.

The victim, Felder, was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died.

As the investigation unfolded, police had identified Paul Allen Hall as a suspect and also determined that the shooting had not been intentional.

The affidavit filed in the case indicated that Hall said he had discharged a handgun in the breezeway of the apartment, but the weapon had jammed.

The affidavit quoted Hall as saying he was attempting to clear the jam when the weapon discharged again, resulting in Felder being shot in the abdomen.

The affidavit stated hall said that Felder was standing in front of him as he attempted to clear the jam.

A warrant for Hall’s arrest was obtained June first and he was located and arrested Friday.