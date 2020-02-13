Mart Roads & Water Systems To Get Facelift, A $17M Project

MART, Texas. Road improvements and clean water are coming to the city of Mart. This comes after the USDA approved a $17M funding package.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept the money.

One resident says its a long time coming as the roads need upgrading.

“It doesn’t matter what roads you go on, you’re gonna hit bumps, pot holes,” says Cheyenne Faber.

The road repair will be broken up into 5 phases, replacing water lines under the city streets.

The city’s water treatment plants and filtration system will also be improved.

Of the $17M, the USDA gave $5M to the project. According to City Manager, Kevin Schaffer, this is the largest USDA project in the state’s history.

Mart took out a $12M loan with an interest rate of less than 2%. This is will be paid off over the next 40 years.

“The thing that I’m most proud of is that we are getting this money and not raising taxes,” says Schaffer.

To help pay off the loan, the city will sell its clean water to rural areas such as Axtell. Both road and water projects will began at the same time in the next 6 weeks.