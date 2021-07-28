Masks now mandatory inside all buildings on Fort Hood

Effective immediately, all service members, military families, Federal employees, contractors, visitors on Fort Hood, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask in when inside of any building on the post.

The III Command issuing the post-wide directive after the Department of Defense issued a memorandum on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 that provided an updated mask policy for all DoD installations and facilities. The D.O.D. memorandum comes as a result of the Centers for Disease Control identifying Bell and Coryell Counties as areas of high community transmission for COVID-19.

Anyone entering Fort Hood that does not have a mask will be provided one. All D.O.D. personnel is instructed to comply with the C.D.C. guidelines on areas where masks should be worn.