MCGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The Schmidt family hosts a Texas sized Christmas light display every year with thousands of lights, and they keep adding more. The lights are open to the public with a walking path and a drive thru option.

In recent years the family has asked for donations to the Fuzzy Friends Animal Rescue to help pets find homes in the Central Texas Area.

The Sanchez family not only enjoys the lights but giving back to the charity, “We make a little donation to the fuzzy friends and actually, we and and my in-laws have also been a part of the fuzzy friends and adopting pets from there. So they just adopted one yesterday from Fuzzy friends, the same place that we donate to its great,” says Joshua Sanchez.

From Santa Claus, to snowmen to the nativity scene the lights create a Christmas experience, and one that the Schmidt family hopes to continue for as long as they can.

“It’s nice to come someplace where you don’t have to spend a lot of money to just enjoy a little family time and. And just the celebration of the holiday and whoever this family is,” says Noelle Sanchez.

Be sure to check out this infamous Central Texas Christmas spot in McGregor.