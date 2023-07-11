Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees’ was torn Tuesday deciding whether to keep Highlander Ranch open or sell the nearly 200-acres to private companies.

Dozens from Waco, McLennan County, and even veterinarian leaders from Austin spoke to save this ranch beloved by many.

The MCC Board of Trustees voted five to two to keep the ranch and implement an instructional plan with more investments.

The communities reaction was immediate to celebrate.

Community members hugged and congratulated each other on showing up to support a ranch dear to many.

Community members shared how Highlander Ranch is a place to teach life lessons, inspire the youth to join the veterinary field, and an untapped site for potential.

Kate Lennon shared she moved from Colorado because of Highlander Ranch.

“I can’t think of a more intimately connected institution in Texas than Highlander ranch that touches our life outside of maybe HEB. One thing I’ll tell you is coming from Colorado all of our horse ranches in Colorado are getting sold to developers and horses are being pushed to the fringe and if this happens to Highlander, that’s what’s going to happen here. You’re going to have someone come in and either put down houses or jack up places, and community colleges are meant to keep things affordable for people who don’t have as much as others,” said Lennon.

Lisa Lacy asked the MCC Board of Trustees to give the community a chance mentioning how Highlander Ranch can solve problems.

“The American Veterinary Medical Association has been saying for about 10 or 15 years that they’re running out of large animal vets. This is a golden opportunity to save this beautiful piece of property, to make it work for our community, and follow the mission statement of MCC as a community college,” said Lacy.

Pennie Graeber came out tonight representing her daughter who’s been at Highlander Ranch for six years.

The board of trustees vote left Graeber overwhelmed with joy.

“I can’t wait to get home and to call her and let her know that we saved the ranch, and it wasn’t me or her. It was an entire community that came together. I just can’t wait to see where it goes from here,” said Graeber.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Josh Tetens spoke in support of keeping Highlander Ranch to help the youth.

“Everything that we can do to help the youth and the juveniles in our community will pay dividends into the future, and this is just one of those things that will make a difference well into the future,” said Tetens.

Bosqueville ISD Superintendent James Skeeler even spoke offering to expand its current partnership with MCC to keep the ranch.

“Bosqueville ISD recently passed the bond to upgrade our middle school and high school facilities. As part of the building program, we did allow for future student growth. Our concern, however, is if the ranch is sold for residential development. It would greatly impact the school district’s ability to have adequate room for our students in the future,” said Skeeler.

McLennan Community College’s Plan moving forward is to make a Ranch Advisory Committee to raise funds to keep the ranch going.

They also plan to increase marketing of its vet tech, vet assistant, agriculture, and ranch programs with the community.