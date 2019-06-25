McLennan County searching for nearly 100 new jail employees

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – McLennan County has almost 100 jobs to fill as it prepares to take over the Jack Harwell Detention Center.

The county is taking over the jail on October 1 after LaSalle Corrections decided to not continue running the facility.

Lasalle Corrections gave over ownership of the Jack Harwell Detention Center to McLennan County in May, amid allegations of serious issues with inmates and failed state inspections.

“We’re still in the planning process right now. We’re working on strategic planning to try to see what all we need to do as far as budgets, personnel, equipment, and maintenance. So we’re still in planning phases,” says Captain Ricky Armstrong, McLennan County Jail Administrator.

Applications for open jobs at the jail are on the Sheriff’s Office website.

They plan to hire around 30-50 new employees in addition to staff from LaSalle and those already working for the county.

“We’ve looked at a lot of their employees and worked with them, and we’re going to hire as many as we can,” Armstrong says. He would like to start hiring in August.

Jobs are open to those with high school diplomas or GED’s, and are 18 years or older.

Armstrong wants new hires to be enrolled and trained at a jail school before starting work in October.

“We want to do that up front with all these new employees since we’re having to hire such a large amount of employees, we want to do that training up front. It would normally take a year to get it done. We want to do all that before they start,” Armstrong says.

Once the county takes over Harwell, Armstrong wants to focus on helping inmates back into society.

“We really want to focus on reintegration with that facility and what we can do with that. We already do reintegration in our current facility. We just want to expand on that and maybe offer some new programs,” Armstrong says.