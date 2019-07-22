McLennan County sheriff’s deputy injured in two-vehicle crash

WACO, Texas – A two-vehicle crash sends a McLennan County sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday evening on the corner of W Waco Drive and N Valley Mills Drive. The deputy was headed eastbound on Waco Drive. The other driver was headed west on Waco Drive and made an illegal left turn in front of the officer, causing them to collide.

A sheriff’s deputy has been sent to a nearby hospital due to back problems and other injuries. The driver of the other vehicle is reported to not have injuries, and also refused medical treatment.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.