Meet the stars of Waco Civic Theatre’s ‘Matilda’

WACO, Texas – Have you ever wondered what a young girl would do if she had telekinetic powers? Well, you don’t have to wonder much longer!

“Matilda” begins this Friday and runs through July 28 at the Waco Civic Theatre. This production is kicking off the theatre’s 2019-2020 season!

FOX44 got a chance to chat with Waco Civic Theatre Executive Director Eric Shephard, as well as Maci White and Ainsley Kennedy – who both play Matilda in the play. You can view our interview with them above.

If you would like to see the show, you can find links to ticket information and more at the Waco Civic Theatre website here.