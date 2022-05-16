MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 11:20 a.m., Mexia ISD administrators received reports of a “loud bang” in a restroom.

MISD staff immediately responded and simultaneously law enforcement arrived on site. The campus was placed on immediate lockdown, as well as all other MISD campuses.

A person of interest was identified and detained by law enforcement within minutes.

Law enforcement continued to sweep the entire building to verify that all occupants were safe and that there were no additional potential threats. No injuries were reported.

The district determined an early dismissal was in the best interest of student safety. Multiple law enforcement agencies and other first responders collaborated to establish an action plan to dismiss students in the safest manner possible.

As of the time of this release, the high school campus will remain closed tomorrow. This will allow additional time for law enforcement to continue their investigation and also to ensure the building is cleared of any threats.

Mexia ISD in an email reminded recipients that the safety of their students and staff remains the top priority.

Law enforcement personnel have detained a Person of Interest in relation to this incident, and the Mexia Police Department has opened an investigation.

This investigation is on-going and no further details are available at this time.

Source: The City of Mexia and Mexia ISD