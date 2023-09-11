FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — Since emphasizing the need for a strong defense in training camp this summer, the Cowboys are certainly off to a strong start, according to Silver Star Insider Mickey Spagnola.

With the team’s goals of having the best defense in both the NFL this season and of all-time, Spagnola said they’re heading in the right direction, based on last weekend’s victory over the New York Giants at Met Life Stadium.

After shutting out the Giants in a 40-0 win and holding them to 171 yards, the Cowboys’ work in training camp appears to be paying off, said Spagnola.

In addition to his high praise of the team’s defense, head coach Mike McCarthy said he is eager to see where the hard work put in during training camp leads the Cowboys.

“This has been building,” McCarthy said. “You’ve seen this defense building for three years… Not only with the production, but I’m really excited about the depth of our young guys. I think the young guys really stepped up, and it’s fun to watch these guys get out, week one, and contribute.”