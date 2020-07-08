Mineola cemetery becomes symbol of unity as racial dividing fence is taken down

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – A movement that has made its way across the nation has made its way to Mineola for a historic moment in history.

On Tuesday, East Texans gathered to take down a dividing fence in a Mineola cemetery. What was once a racial divide has now become a symbol of unity.

Over several decades, hundreds have been buried in the city cemetery with a fence creating a racial divide between black and whites. While the time of segregation has passed, the cemetery only recently allowed equal access for anyone to be buried on either side in 2007.

For some, the dividing fence reminds them of a difficult past which has proven hard to explain to younger generations.

“I saw a girl crying on the fence starting to cry, I went to talk to her. And she asked why the fence was there. I was at a loss for words. She said she had moved to mineola from Ohio. She just didn’t understand,” said Billy McCalaa, President of the Mineola City Cemetery.

One local pastor believe the recent movements regarding racial equality is as good a time as any to take down the divide and unite both sides.

“In this dispensation of time we have grown so much and made great strides and great efforts to find ways to unite our nation as well as our communities and this is a great opportunity to show forth a continued effort to do so,” said Demethrius Boyd, Pastor as St. Paul Baptist Church.

While the city planned to take down the fence on Tuesday, the rain delayed the plans until next week.