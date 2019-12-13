Mom and 2-week-old baby missing, last seen in South Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A mother and her infant daughter are missing, and Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding them.

Heidi Broussard and her 2-week-old daughter Margot Carey were last seen Thursday a 7:30 a.m. when Broussard dropped off another child at Cowan Elementary School. Police believe they returned to their home near West William Cannon Drive and South First Street afterward, but they haven’t been seen since.

Austin police provided this photo of Broussard from Thursday morning at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen, according to police.

Most recent photo of Broussard provided by APD.

Broussard is 33 years old, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with long, dark hair with highlights.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard or Margot Carey should call the Austin Police Department.

Apartment where police were called to regarding the missing Heidi Broussard and Margot Carey. (KXAN Photo / Yoojin Cho)

Friends started search online asking for public’s help

Broussard’s friends have been looking for her and sharing her photo since last night.

In addition to the details provided by police, her friends say online that when Broussard’s husband arrived home, her vehicle, purse and baby bag were all there but the door was wide open and she and the baby were missing. Police have not confirmed that.

Her friends say they have contacted all of her other friends but no one has seen or heard from her.