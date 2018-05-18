Mom describes daughter’s frightening shooting call

SANTA FE, Texas (CNN) — A Santa Fe woman says she turned around and headed back to the school when her daughter called to tell her gunshots were ringing out in her school.

“(I) Sped down there as fast as I could behind another police officer and I was on the phone with her the whole time. Really scary, really really scary. She called me,” Shannon Curry explained.

“She called me she said mom there are shots. And I said ‘What?’ She said there were shots in the school and she was crying. I turned around and just hauled it all the way to the school. Thank God I was close and just stayed on the phone the whole time trying to keep her calm.”

At least nine people have been killed and three others injured after a shooting Friday morning at Santa Fe High School near Galveston, Texas.

Friday’s school shooting is the third in eight days in the United States and 22nd since the beginning of the year, according to CNN.