WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The family friendly waterpark, Hawaiian Falls, is offering complimentary admission into the waterpark in Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco Saturday, May 7 and Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, for all mothers and grandmothers, when accompanied by a child with a Big Kahuna day ticket or a season pass.

If Mom or Grandma already has a 2022 season pass, she can invite one guest in free without having to use one of her Buddy Passes. Kids 2 and under are always free.



The Hawaiian Falls 2022 season pass offers a summer-long staycation for the entire family to embrace the refreshing pools, adventurous water-slides, lazy rivers, play structures for the little ones, and special events and activities for everyone in the family.

The season pass gets pass-holders all three parks with over 60 attractions. A season pass pays for itself in just two visits and features exclusive benefits and incredible value. The current season pass offers expire May 8th.

As Hawaiian Falls prepares to open the water-parks for the summer, they will process season passes from 4 pm – 7 pm Monday May 2 through Thursday May 5, May 9 – 12; and again Wednesday May 18 – Thursday May 19 in Waco.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on our parks as we get ready to host families for a great summer,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “We’ve spent more than $1 million on improvements on our Mansfield, Roanoke, and Waco parks. Guests will enjoy more shade, seating, and private cabanas. We’re also introducing new food and beverage options at each park. Of course, we will continue to allow coolers inside the parks for a nominal fee. Factory sealed water bottles are allowed at no charge, and complimentary ice water is always available at our snack stands.”

Currently, the My Island Pass is only $69.99 and includes two (2) “Bring a Friend Free” tickets (over $70 value); 20% off food & beverages all summer; access to Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco parks; early entry to the parks (30 minutes before opening) and a special walk-up rate of $50 for private cabanas (while supplies last.)

For added benefits, guests can purchase the Pineapple Pass, which offers ALL the perks of the My Island Pass PLUS an extra two (2) “Bring a Friend Free Twilight” tickets for use after 4 p.m.; and 25% off food & beverages, totaling more than $200 in value.

For more information about Hawaiian Falls, including hours, directions, attractions, tickets and season passes, you can visit here.