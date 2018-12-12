Mother of triplets gives rare birth without C-section at Seton Hays

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A central Texas family is celebrating the birth of triplets this holiday season, and doctors at Seton Medical Center Hays are celebrating success in the way they were delivered.

While almost all mothers of triplets undergo a C-section, Kymber Martinez gave birth to hers without one. She was able to deliver all three of the identical boys in five minutes.

“I don’t know how many times during I said, ‘I can’t do it! I can’t do it! I’m done! I can’t do it!'” Kymber laughed, “But they pushed me to push, so it worked out.”

Kymber says doctors told her she was the first mother to ever deliver triplets without a C-Section at Seton Medical Center Hays.

“With the way that they were laying, the size, the way I was carrying them, everything was just set up perfectly to do it,” Kymber said. “There was no reason to do a C-section.”

Dr. Jennifer Goss, Kymber’s OBGYN says in her entire practice, she’s never delivered triplets without a C-section.

“The rarity of triplets themselves, and then all of the perfect things that have to line up, you know, this was definitely a wonderful experience,” Dr. Goss said.

Dr. Goss says the hospital assigned a special team to the triplets’ birth. Each baby had its own doctor, respiratory therapist and nurse, along with several other medical professionals in the room. The babies were delivered in an operating room with an anesthesiologist standing by, just in case an emergency C-section was needed.

“We started planning weeks ahead for who we needed, making sure all our teams were available and on call,” Dr. Goss said.

Kymber and her husband Ethan say they’re still in shock when they think about the entire experience.

“We delivered three babies on December 3rd,” Kymber said. “I was 33 weeks and three days, and we came to the hospital at 3 a.m.”

Ethan added, laughing, “Three’s our lucky number.”

The couple already has six-year-old daughter, too, so they know they have a lot of work ahead of them. Ethan serves in the Army. He just left active duty and joined the reserves so he could have more time at home to help take care of the boys. A GoFundMe page was set up for the family when they found out they were pregnant with triplets, to help with expenses.