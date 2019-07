WACO, Texas – Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in northeast Waco.

The residence is located at 596 Beaver Lake Road. The Bellmead Fire Department, Elk Fire Department, Lacy Lakeview Fire Department, Leroy Fire Department, and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are among those who are on the scene.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when the original report came through.

