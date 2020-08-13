Multiple Law Enforcement agencies investigating after suspect named in federal warrant for Possession of Child Pornography turns gun on himself

SAN ANGELO, Texas – UPDATE 8/13/20 6:00 P.M.

Per the DPS – Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, with assistance of the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Deportation Officers, attempted to serve a federal warrant on Dennis McGorty, 57, of San Angelo, Texas, for distribution and possession of child pornography.

The preliminary investigation shows the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement Deportation Officers located McGorty near the 3300 block of Forest Trail and initiated a traffic stop. McGorty stopped in the roadway and subsequently exited his vehicle. Upon exiting, he walked to the front of his vehicle, pulled a weapon and shot himself. DPS Special Agents immediately began administering lifesaving measures to McGorty; however, he died at the scene as a result of the injuries caused by the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This remains an active, ongoing investigation with the Texas Rangers, and as such, no additional information is available at this time.

