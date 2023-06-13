DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple shootings sent 11 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after thousands flocked downtown in celebration of the Denver Nuggets’ historic NBA Finals win, celebrating into the early morning hours.

Just before 1 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted that they were investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Market Street.

DPD said nine gunshot victims were located and that they identified a suspect who also had a gunshot wound.

Three victims were in critical condition at a local hospital, and the other victims appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPD.

At around 1:11 a.m., DPD said they were investigating a shooting in an area where one person was shot. However, officers provided an update that the victim was actually shot in a different location and self-transported to the hospital.

In total, 10 people were injured in the 2000 block of Market Street, which is next to Coors Field.

DPD said this shooting is complex and the investigation is in its early stages. Early information suggests that multiple shots were fired during an altercation that involved several people.

Around 11:50 p.m. Monday, DPD said they were also investigating a shooting in an area a block away from the 16th Street Mall and several downtown hotels.

One person was taken to a local hospital, but their injuries were not immediately known.

Officers were working to obtain suspect information.