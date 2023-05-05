WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 12-year-old boy in Tennessee was taken into custody Thursday after he tried to evade police using a utility task vehicle (UTV), police say.

Nexstar’s WKRN in Nashville obtained dash camera video from Lebanon Police showing the pursuit.

Police were alerted that the boy had run away from a home in Murfreesboro and was allegedly off joyriding with his family’s UTV.

Authorities said that when the boy entered Wilson County deputies tried to stop the juvenile driver, but the 12-year-old took off “in a reckless manner,” according to a Lebanon Police Dept. news release.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

Officers ultimately caught up to the UTV as the boy continued his joyride through the streets of Lebanon, blowing through stop signs and swerving in and out of his lane, police said.

Officials said responding officers followed the vehicle at a distance with unmarked vehicles – no lights or sirens – while creating a plan to stop the UTV.

Dash camera video shows the moment when traffic slowed in front of a red light, and officers were able to box in the vehicle and yank the boy out of the UTV without further incident.

Police have not yet said if the boy will face any charges.