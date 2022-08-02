TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of packages containing cocaine were found washed up along the coastline of the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to authorities.

U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good Samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

When Monroe County deputies were called to collect the packages, they found a large package that had multiple smaller packages within it. The smaller packages were tightly packed with black tape. Their contents field-tested positive for cocaine.

The entire package weighed 71.6 pounds.

In total, both agencies discovered 126 pounds of cocaine that had an estimated street value of nearly $2 million.