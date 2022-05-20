CHICAGO (WGN) — Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s Near North Side after a fight broke out at a McDonald’s near a train stop.

At around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot.

Witnesses said the incident started with a fight outside the McDonald’s by the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line stop. It appeared that a large number of people were in the area when gunfire erupted.

One witness said he saw two girls crawling on the floor as they sought shelter. People were seen lying on the sidewalk and the street, and emergency personnel were treating some people on the scene.

More fights broke out as the chaos continued and Chicago police tried to break it up.

At one point, police stopped Red Line service to search for suspects. The trains were full of passengers that were escorted off by fire officials. No passengers were injured.

“I came here to enjoy myself,” witness Deonna Jackson said. “I came with my friends to enjoy the breeze, enjoy the view, and then I see people my age — I’m only 18 — I see people down here jumping on people. And for what? I don’t understand.”

Police said they have one person in custody. Charges were pending. Police said they recovered a weapon but did not say where. They also did not say where the suspect was arrested.

The two people killed were male and were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a woman was taken to a hospital after she fell on the tracks and was burned.

The other people who were shot were taken to various local hospitals where their conditions ranged from serious to fair.

Community activist Andrew Holmes noted the number of cameras in the area and said the footage will tell the public what happened even if no one decides to talk.

CTA said Red Line service has resumed with delays.

Both Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown were expected to hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday.