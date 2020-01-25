2 killed, toddler injured in shooting at Little Rock home

Police work at the scene of a shooting at a residence in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Police in Arkansas say two women have been killed and a 2-year-old boy injured in a shooting at their home. (Thomas Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two women were killed and a 2-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home early Saturday morning, police said.

Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home found the two women dead. Police say they’ve identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody.

Police said the boy was shot in the upper body and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Police said a teen who was inside the home was a witness and was not injured.

Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

