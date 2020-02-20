2-year-old comforts pizza delivery man

It’s a moment that makes your heart sing, caught on a doorbell camera.

A 2-year-old boy hugs a pizza delivery man in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The boy’s mother thought it was just a cute video of her son who loves pizza.

But to the man, Ryan Catterson, it was so much more. That hug came after the news that his 16-year-old daughter had unexpectedly died while living with his ex-wife in California.

“After losing my daughter this past week it touched me because it was like she was there…and it just meant a ton to me,” Ryan told WLNE.

