DALLAS / TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 “Best Hospitals” list, and Baylor Scott & White Health is well-represented.

For the fourth consecutive year, Baylor Scott & White Health is the most-awarded not-for-profit health system in Texas – with a total of 29 medical centers recognized – more than ever before.

Two of the system’s academic medical centers were ranked among the top five in the state. Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas ranked No. 4 in Texas and No. 2 in DFW, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple ranked No. 5 in Texas.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. In the 15 specialty areas, 175 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty.

Four Baylor Scott & White hospitals were nationally ranked or recognized as “High Performing” in at least one specialty, meaning they are among the top ten percent in the nation. The system’s national rankings include:

Baylor University Medical Center: No. 34 nationally in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery. High-performing medical specialties recognized as being in the top ten percent of the nation include Cancer, Geriatrics, Neurology and Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Baylor Scott & White had a record-setting number of hospitals that received a “High Performing” rating in at least one of the 20 common procedures and conditions evaluated – a feat achieved by fewer than a third of all U.S. hospitals. Those “High-Performing” ratings include:

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth: Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Pneumonia

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Plano: COPD, Kidney Failure, Pneumonia, Stroke

Pneumonia Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple: Congestive Heart Failure, Colon Cancer Surgery, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke, Uterine Cancer Surgery

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.