The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

WASHINGTON- The U.S. Department of Labor is reporting 4.4 million new unemployment applicants.

The pandemic has wiped away all job gains since the great recession.

Layoffs have spread throughout the economy, from front-line service industries like restaurants, hotels and retail stores to white collar and professional occupations.