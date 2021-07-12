Actor Drake Bell sentenced for attempted child endangerment

CLEVELAND (AP) – Actor Drake Bell has been sentenced to two years’ probation on charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Ohio when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 35, was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, all of it served in California. He lives in West Hollywood.

After initially pleading not guilty, Bell instead pleaded guilty last month via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The sentencing range was up to two years in prison.