WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Several Americans who had been jailed in Venezuela touched down on American soil last night following a deal between the Biden administration and the Venezuelan government.

The White House says the deal was months in the making. Ten Americans were freed in the prisoner swap.

“We have secured the release of every American being held in Venezuela,” said President Joe Biden.

Fugitive Leonard Francis, also known as “Fat Leonard,” was also returned to America.

The defense contractor escaped house arrest in California last year and fled to Venezuela.

The U.S. released a close ally of the Venezuelan president, Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who had been arrested on federal money laundering charges.

President Biden defended the controversial deal last night.

” It’s okay because we heard Americans, people who were held illegally and we made a deal with Venezuela that they hold free elections so far, they’ve maintained the requirement,” said Biden.

As part of the deal, Venezuela also had to release 20 political prisoners.