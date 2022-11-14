UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN General Assembly calls for Russia to be held accountable for invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The Associated Press
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN General Assembly calls for Russia to be held accountable for invading Ukraine, including by paying reparations.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now