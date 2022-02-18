WASHINGTON – The U.S. Army has announced updated COVID-19 vaccination statistics and exemption requests, as of February 17.

The Army’s separation policy became effective on February 2, and commanders are currently processing on a case-by-case basis. As of February 17, the Army has no separations to announce.

The Army’s separation policy announcement is available here. As the Army accesses and discharges soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.

For details on Army National Guard vaccination rates, you can contact the National Guard Bureau at NGBMediaDesk@mail.mil.

The Army is not releasing further details on U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard refusals and exemptions prior to the June 30, 2022 completion goal for each component.

For additional information on Army vaccination rates, you can contact the U.S. Army Media Relations Division at usarmy.pentagon.hqda-ocpa.mbx.mrd-press-desk@army.mil.

Source: U.S. Army