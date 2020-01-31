Army pilot pay increases

WASHINGTON, DC – The Department of the Army announced the implementation of new aviation incentive pay rates to stay competitive with the civilian aviation industry.

Rates have not increased since 1999, and what used to equal almost 25 percent of a pilot’s base pay declined to approximately 11 percent.

The new AvIP rates, with some levels at the maximum allowed by law, combined with the recently approved 3.1 percent pay raise, provide the largest annual pay raise for Army pilots in recent history.