At least five dead in SW Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are responding to a fatal hot air balloon crash that happened just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central and Unser. Officials with AFR are reporting at least five people died in the crash. The balloon hit power lines and PNM officials have confirmed over 13,000 customers are without power. Officials say it happened just west of the CVS Pharmacy at 7900 Central Ave.

Central and Unser are currently blocked off. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.