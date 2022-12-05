SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Incarcerated lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced in Southern California to 14 years in federal prison for cheating his clients out of millions of dollars.

The judge on Monday also ordered him to pay $7 million in restitution. Avenatti had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and a tax-related charge. He was accused of negotiating and collecting settlement payments on behalf of his clients and instead funneling the money to accounts he controlled.

The judged said the sentence should run consecutively to the five-year prison term he is currently serving for separate convictions in New York.