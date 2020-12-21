Barr: No need for a special counsel on election or Hunter Biden

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 15: U.S. Attorney General William Barr meets with members of the St. Louis Police Department during a round table discussion on Operation Legend on October 15, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. The officers are among several in the department who have been shot in the line of duty this year. (Photo by Jeff Roberson – Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”

“I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” he said.

Barr also told The Associated Press in a previous interview that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary. Trump has continued to push baseless claims even after the Electoral College formalized Biden’s victory.

Trump has been weighing whether to push the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel, which would make it harder for Biden to shut down either investigation. But it’s not clear how he would do it without buy-in from Justice officials.