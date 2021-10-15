Biden Administration is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a Texas abortion law

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. During an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is sitting down to talk cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks around the world was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Biden administration says it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court in its attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The announcement Friday by the Justice Department comes after an appeals court again left in place the law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected.

That is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant. The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect but did so without ruling on whether it is constitutional.

On Thursday night, a federal appeals court decided to allow Texas to continue banning most abortions.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has now allowed the law to proceed three times since August. The Texas law allows private citizens to collect at least $10,000 in damages if they bring a successful lawsuit against an abortion provider who violates the restrictions.