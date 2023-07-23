MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Eight people were injured Saturday when the boat they were riding in ran aground at Lake of the Ozarks and hit a home.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. in the Osage Arm part of the lake.

A 2014 Nortech was traveling east in the waterway when the vessel, for reasons unknown, ran aground, hit a residence, and overturned.

The boat’s helmsman and seven passengers — three men and five women, ranging in ages from 21 to 51 — were all ejected. The helmsman and five passengers were seriously injured, while two others suffered moderate injuries.

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

Two of the victims were from Louisville, Mississippi; two were from Huntington Beach, California; one from Oak Hills, California; one from Glen Ellyn, Illinois; one from Phelan, California, and one from Niles, Michigan.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.