Bodycam video released of police arresting 6-year-old girl

For the first time, we are seeing video of the controversial arrest of a 6-year-old Florida girl.

The attorneys for Kaia Rolle made the videos of the September arrest public this week.

The videos show two Orlando Police Officers arresting the little girl after she reportedly threw a temper tantrum at school.

In the videos, Kaia pleads for officers not to arrest her after they restrain her with a zip tie. Her sobs continue as they place her in the back of a police vehicle.

The girl’s grandmother says the school knew Kaia was experiencing side effects from sleep apnea.

Rolle’s attorneys say her family released the video in part to rally support for a Florida bill that would raise the minimum age of arrest to 12.

Shortly after the arrest, the Orlando Police Department apologized and fired one of the officers. The department says the other officer actually raised concerns about the arrest but was never told not to proceed.