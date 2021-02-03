Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota politicians clashed Wednesday over who should pay for security during next month's murder trial of the former police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck, a proceeding certain to bring the city heightened attention and the potential for more unrest.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz highlighted a proposed $35 million State Aid for Emergencies account that would reimburse local governments for “unplanned or extraordinary public safety events.” The funding is aimed at helping law enforcement prepare for protests over the trial starting March 8 for Derek Chauvin, the white officer who pressed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and pleading for air.