RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered that a package shipped from China contained hundreds of items of counterfeit sports memorabilia.

On Monday, CBP announced the incident happened on Thursday, March 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. Officers detained a shipment from China to inspect the products.

Upon inspection, officers learned that the items were rings with the names and logos of professional sports teams.

The rings included in the shipment were: 10 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship rings, 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl rings, 80 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings, and 110 Atlanta Braves World Series rings.

A release from CBP states that the shipment was headed to a residence in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

The release states that if the items were genuine, they would hold a value of $345 thousand.

An officer at the site noted that the items violated Intellectual and Property Rights. CBP officers seized $9 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations every day in 2021, according to the release.