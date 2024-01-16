(KTLA) — Organizers of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat as the headliners of this year’s event, along with a massive slate of other big name artists.

Scheduled for April 12-14 and April 19-21, the Goldenvoice-produced festival is in its 23rd year and is expected to draw more than 100,000 people to the Empire Polo Club in Indio per day.

With Anaheim’s No Doubt also reuniting as a part of the bill, Southern California is heavily represented at this year’s festival. Both Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator hail from L.A., while Del Rey lives in the city, according to the L.A. Times.

In this file photo, Lana Del Rey performs for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Dec. 14, 2020. (Photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean headlined the 2023 festival, with artists like Blondie, Burna Boy, Pusha T, Calvin Harris, Rosalía and Charlie XCX also performing. Blink-182 replaced Ocean, who was injured, in the second weekend.

This year, Del Rey, along with Mexican singer Peso Pluma and Lil Uzi Vert take the stage on Friday, April 12 and 19. Tyler, the Creator, Blur, Jungle and Sublime, among many others, will perform on Saturday, April 13 and 20.

Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Doja Cat, J Balvin, Jhené Aiko and Khruangbin along with Carin León and Lil Yachty are slated to perform on Sunday, April 14 and 21.

It is unclear where exactly in the lineup the Gwen Stefani-fronted No Doubt will perform.

Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

While fans can register for access to passes now on the festival’s website, presale begins Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.

“For your best chance at passes, look to weekend 2,” the website states.

A full list of artists performing at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival can be found here.