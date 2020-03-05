Congressman wears gas mask on U.S. House floor

A Florida congressman tried a make a statement about coronavirus by wearing a gas mask on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz wore it Wednesday during a vote on emergency funding to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

It would put billions of dollars to combating coronavirus as concerns rise over the spread of the illness.

The move comes as the number of cases of the virus in the U.S. rises above 100 and the number of deaths hits 12.

Vice President Mike Pence is leading the White House’s effort to contain the coronavirus, and says the American public’s risk of contracting it remains low.

He also stressed that there is no need for Americans to buy masks.

Rep. Gaetz did ultimately vote in support of the bill, which now goes to the U.S. Senate.