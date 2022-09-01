NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman staying at a Colorado home credits her dog for possibly saving her life when she was attacked by a bear early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed it was a black bear that charged her around 2 a.m. when she went out back to check on the hot tub cover.

Akasha Jensen said her dog ran out behind her and started barking at a tree. Next thing she knew, the bear was all over her.

“I was yelling, so, it came at me!” she said.

She said the encounter lasted about five minutes but the bear injured her arm, shoulder and back. She was taken to a hospital in nearby Glenwood Springs.

When New Castle police arrived, they determined there were four bears – the sow and three cubs. CPW was informed of the incident and instructed the officers to shoot and kill the sow. New Castle officers successfully tracked down the sow, and shot and killed it.

Officers with CPW were able to find three cubs in the area. One was euthanized and two others stayed in a tree, which prompted CPW to make the decision to tranquilize and remove them rather than euthanize them.

The investigation into the incident uncovered that the sow was the only bear that attacked the woman so the surviving cubs were sent to be rehabilitated.

The bears had been spotted in the area but showed no aggression toward humans or threatening behavior which is why they were not relocated.

CPW officers will generally euthanize bears if they no longer have fear of humans or after an attack to prevent future bear attacks.

Wildlife officers remind those in bear country to be bear aware

It’s the time of year bears fatten up for hibernation and the lack of food sources will draw them into human spaces to find food. Here are some ways to avoid bears coming near your home: