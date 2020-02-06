Douglas’ films included `Spartacus,’ ‘Lust for Life’

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's lawyers want to put the brakes on a lawsuit filed by an advice columnist who has accused him of raping her in the 1990s and is seeking his DNA as possible evidence.

Trump attorneys argued in legal papers this week that E. Jean Carroll's defamation suitand “extensive and burdensome” information-gathering requests should be delayed until New York's highest court rules on whether another woman can proceed with a somewhat similar suit.